Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

James on South First

8800 S 1st St · (512) 277-6066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8800 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0726 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 0514 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0712 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 0718 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 1034 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0418 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from James on South First.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
carport
dog grooming area
hot tub
The warmth of an outdoor fireplace, the chill of your toes in the swimming pool, and your patio are all moments you can enjoy at James on South First Apartments in Austin, TX. Make your way to our office and select from a collection of one, two and three bedroom homes, each designed with top-of-the-line features. Appreciate the sleek wood-style floors that create a pleasant flow throughout the apartment, and enjoy the stainless steel appliances, espresso shaker-style cabinets, gorgeous subway tile back splashes, and gas stove tops. Select homes have massive kitchen islands with dark stone counter tops. Stroll through the neighborhood and discover exceptional outdoor and indoor amenities, including the infinity-edge pool, the dog park and the 24-hours fitness center. James on South First is located 15 minutes south of downtown Austin, making it a convenient address with quick access to TX-35.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garages: $115/ month; Carports: $20/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does James on South First have any available units?
James on South First has 15 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does James on South First have?
Some of James on South First's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is James on South First currently offering any rent specials?
James on South First is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is James on South First pet-friendly?
Yes, James on South First is pet friendly.
Does James on South First offer parking?
Yes, James on South First offers parking.
Does James on South First have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, James on South First offers units with in unit laundry.
Does James on South First have a pool?
Yes, James on South First has a pool.
Does James on South First have accessible units?
No, James on South First does not have accessible units.
Does James on South First have units with dishwashers?
Yes, James on South First has units with dishwashers.
