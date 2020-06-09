Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill garage parking carport dog grooming area hot tub

The warmth of an outdoor fireplace, the chill of your toes in the swimming pool, and your patio are all moments you can enjoy at James on South First Apartments in Austin, TX. Make your way to our office and select from a collection of one, two and three bedroom homes, each designed with top-of-the-line features. Appreciate the sleek wood-style floors that create a pleasant flow throughout the apartment, and enjoy the stainless steel appliances, espresso shaker-style cabinets, gorgeous subway tile back splashes, and gas stove tops. Select homes have massive kitchen islands with dark stone counter tops. Stroll through the neighborhood and discover exceptional outdoor and indoor amenities, including the infinity-edge pool, the dog park and the 24-hours fitness center. James on South First is located 15 minutes south of downtown Austin, making it a convenient address with quick access to TX-35.