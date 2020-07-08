Rent Calculator
12910 Water Wheel CV
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12910 Water Wheel CV
12910 Water Wheel Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
12910 Water Wheel Cove, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location! One story home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. New flooring, freshly painted, new roof, ready for move in! Located in Culde-sac and next to Old Stage Park. Round Rock ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12910 Water Wheel CV have any available units?
12910 Water Wheel CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12910 Water Wheel CV have?
Some of 12910 Water Wheel CV's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12910 Water Wheel CV currently offering any rent specials?
12910 Water Wheel CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12910 Water Wheel CV pet-friendly?
No, 12910 Water Wheel CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12910 Water Wheel CV offer parking?
No, 12910 Water Wheel CV does not offer parking.
Does 12910 Water Wheel CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12910 Water Wheel CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12910 Water Wheel CV have a pool?
No, 12910 Water Wheel CV does not have a pool.
Does 12910 Water Wheel CV have accessible units?
No, 12910 Water Wheel CV does not have accessible units.
Does 12910 Water Wheel CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12910 Water Wheel CV has units with dishwashers.
