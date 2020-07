Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car wash area carport coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Come experience the ultimate standard in apartment living at Farmhouse Apartments in Austin, Texas. Our contemporary community is located near Interstate 35, just south of downtown Austin making any commute a breeze. Everything you need is at your fingertips, fine dining, shopping venues, and local entertainment attractions are all nearby. If quality and convenience are at the top of your list, you have come to the right place!