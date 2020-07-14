Amenities

Surrounded by downtown Austin's unique shopping, galleries, dining, and live music venues, AMLI's Market Street District apartments in Old West Austin offer residents the ultimate in an exciting and convenient lifestyle! For recreation, the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail is just minutes away. Residents of our luxury downtown Austin apartment homes also have the Market Street District, 2ND Street District, and Whole Foods and Trader Joes in walking distance. Also nearby are the offices of major employers such as Facebook and Google, as well as many universities like University of Texas. Our luxury Austin rental apartments also provide easy access to MoPac Expressway.AMLI's Market Street District Austin apartments boast outstanding amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business center with Wi-Fi, beautiful courtyards with tranquil fountains, and spectacular downtown views. Our downtown Austin apartment homes also offer gated access, convenient elevators, a parking garage, and we are pet-friendly. AMLI's new renovated and classic 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom luxury Austin rental apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances; hardwood flooring; washer and dryer connections; nine- and ten-foot ceilings; spa-like bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs and double sinks; spacious walk-in closets; contemporary lighting; and private balconies. Some of our luxury Austin rental apartments also feature kitchen islands and washers and dryers.