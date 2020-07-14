All apartments in Austin
Find more places like AMLI 300.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
AMLI 300
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI 300

300 N Lamar Blvd · (831) 539-0146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours by Appointment!
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! Ask for details.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive 2 MONTHS FREE! First Responders also receive WAIVED DEPOSIT & APPLICATION FEE! Ask for details.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,811

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 006 · Avail. now

$2,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 004 · Avail. now

$2,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 008 · Avail. now

$2,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI 300.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
Surrounded by downtown Austin's unique shopping, galleries, dining, and live music venues, AMLI's Market Street District apartments in Old West Austin offer residents the ultimate in an exciting and convenient lifestyle! For recreation, the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail is just minutes away. Residents of our luxury downtown Austin apartment homes also have the Market Street District, 2ND Street District, and Whole Foods and Trader Joes in walking distance. Also nearby are the offices of major employers such as Facebook and Google, as well as many universities like University of Texas. Our luxury Austin rental apartments also provide easy access to MoPac Expressway.AMLI's Market Street District Austin apartments boast outstanding amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business center with Wi-Fi, beautiful courtyards with tranquil fountains, and spectacular downtown views. Our downtown Austin apartment homes also offer gated access, convenient elevators, a parking garage, and we are pet-friendly. AMLI's new renovated and classic 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom luxury Austin rental apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances; hardwood flooring; washer and dryer connections; nine- and ten-foot ceilings; spa-like bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs and double sinks; spacious walk-in closets; contemporary lighting; and private balconies. Some of our luxury Austin rental apartments also feature kitchen islands and washers and dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Pets are limited by size and breed. Max number of 2 pets per apartment. A pet deposit, fee and rent may be required. Please contact office for details.
Parking Details: Included Garage Pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI 300 have any available units?
AMLI 300 has 23 units available starting at $1,591 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI 300 have?
Some of AMLI 300's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI 300 currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI 300 is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive TWO MONTHS FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours by Appointment!
Is AMLI 300 pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI 300 is pet friendly.
Does AMLI 300 offer parking?
Yes, AMLI 300 offers parking.
Does AMLI 300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI 300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI 300 have a pool?
Yes, AMLI 300 has a pool.
Does AMLI 300 have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI 300 has accessible units.
Does AMLI 300 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI 300 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AMLI 300?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Terra
8300 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78744
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity