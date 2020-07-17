760 North West 118th Ave

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool garage

Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26. Two bedrooms, two and a half baths, gas fireplace, attached two car tandem garage and new carpet! UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - Portland Water Trash - Walker Garbage PETS Cats allowed, $25/mo. pet rent, $500 additional security deposit per pet. Two pets max. Let's visit Alpines Pet Policy!! APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED