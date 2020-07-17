760 North West 118th Ave

All apartments in Beaverton
Location

760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26. Two bedrooms, two and a half baths, gas fireplace, attached two car tandem garage and new carpet! UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - Portland Water Trash - Walker Garbage PETS Cats allowed, $25/mo. pet rent, $500 additional security deposit per pet. Two pets max. Let's visit Alpines Pet Policy!! APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 North West 118th Ave have any available units?
760 North West 118th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 North West 118th Ave have?
Some of 760 North West 118th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 North West 118th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
760 North West 118th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 North West 118th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 760 North West 118th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 760 North West 118th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 760 North West 118th Ave offers parking.
Does 760 North West 118th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 North West 118th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 North West 118th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 760 North West 118th Ave has a pool.
Does 760 North West 118th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 760 North West 118th Ave has accessible units.
Does 760 North West 118th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 North West 118th Ave has units with dishwashers.
