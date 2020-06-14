138 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with gym
Lace up those sneakers--not only is Beaverton, OR a sporty outdoor enthusiast's haven, it's also home to the Nike headquarters!
Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beaverton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.