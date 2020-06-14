Apartment List
/
OR
/
beaverton
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beaverton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Central Beaverton
13 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Raleigh Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
11 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Beaverton
9 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
26 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Beaverton
30 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood are offered in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Building features include pool, hot tub, gym and carport. Residences come with in-unit laundry, dishwasher and garbage disposal service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Five Oaks
11 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Central Beaverton
11 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Bluff
8635 SW Maverick Ter, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded units located close to I-5, and Washington Square Mall. Apartment amenities include private patios or balconies, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Central Beaverton
3 Units Available
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,295
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
13905 South West Meridian Street
13905 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom condo at 45 Degree Central! Designer finishes include quartz counters, laminate and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! Energy efficient & sustainable build practices bring low maintenance living to a higher level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
1600 sqft
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.
City Guide for Beaverton, OR

Lace up those sneakers--not only is Beaverton, OR a sporty outdoor enthusiast's haven, it's also home to the Nike headquarters!

Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beaverton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Beaverton, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beaverton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeaverton 3 BedroomsBeaverton Accessible ApartmentsBeaverton Apartments under $1,100Beaverton Apartments under $1,200Beaverton Apartments under $1,400
Beaverton Apartments under $1500Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with GarageBeaverton Apartments with GymBeaverton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeaverton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBeaverton Apartments with ParkingBeaverton Apartments with Pool
Beaverton Apartments with Washer-DryerBeaverton Cheap PlacesBeaverton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeaverton Furnished ApartmentsBeaverton Luxury PlacesBeaverton Pet Friendly PlacesBeaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University