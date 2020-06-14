138 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with gym

Lace up those sneakers--not only is Beaverton, OR a sporty outdoor enthusiast's haven, it's also home to the Nike headquarters!

Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.

