/
/
/
central beaverton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
192 Apartments for rent in Central Beaverton, Beaverton, OR
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,394
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,995
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.
Results within 1 mile of Central Beaverton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 03:21am
3 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14273 SW Daphne St.
14273 SW Daphne St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
14273 SW Daphne St. Available 07/14/20 14273 SW Daphne Street ~ Cozy Duplex - UPDATED 1250 SqFt duplex unit - 3 bedroom 2 bath Laminate/hardwood flooring. Living room with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6088 South West Valley Avenue
6088 SW Valley Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
900 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled and updated unit in Beaverton! Conveniently located off of SW Allen Blvd this upstairs unit includes new carpet, paint, laminate flooring and modern bathroom updates! Unit includes one dedicated covered carport space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #18
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:101
14100 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 4
Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
10510 Southwest Butner Road
10510 Southwest Butner Road, Cedar Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills! Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583 Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home Love what you see? Apply online! https://myrentalapplication.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12
14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
14180 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:31
14180 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
Results within 5 miles of Central Beaverton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
47 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, OROak Hills, ORBethany, ORBull Mountain, ORKing City, OR