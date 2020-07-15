/
/
/
PDX
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM
110 Apartments For Rent Near Portland State University
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
46 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
230 Ash
230 Southeast Ash Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,232
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
574 sqft
We're closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on our community, whose health and well-being is our top priority.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,497
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,235
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
109 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Alta Peak
1625 SW Alder St., Portland, OR
Studio
$1,438
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1014 sqft
Just because you live to explore doesn’t mean you don’t crave a comfortable, restorative spot to call home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
27 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,320
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated April 17 at 09:40 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Buckman
5 MLK
5 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,525
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 MLK, located in Portland, OR, was acquired in 2017. Currently under construction, Gerding Edlen is developing the site into a mixed-use, 17-story building with 220 apartment units, 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
44 Units Available
Pearl
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,785
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,252
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
18 Units Available
The Dianne Apartments
535 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1127 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off I-405. Apartments have hardwood floors, laundry, and a patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
43 Units Available
Nob Hill
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,505
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
72 Units Available
Boise
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
959 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
285 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
209 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,330
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
932 sqft
WELCOME TO DENIZEN Denizen is the new, not-so-hidden destination at the vibrant intersection of Portland's eastside industrial district and the lush, historic Laurelhurst neighborood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
20 Units Available
South Portland
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,500
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Buckman
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
19 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,313
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
23 Units Available
Pearl
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
57 Units Available
Buckman
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1331 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
47 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Nob Hill
The Carson Apartments
2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
940 sqft
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
20 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.