Hanover.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Hanover

3210 SW 185th Ave · (503) 217-2991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3210 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 78 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hanover.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Start living your best life at The Hanover Apartment Homes, conveniently located in Beaverton, Oregon, near Aloha, and just outside of Portland. The Hanover is truly a commuter’s dream, thanks to easy access to 185th Avenue and public transportation options. Our ideal location is the perfect fit for your high-tech lifestyle, thanks to our close proximity to the Silicon Forest.

Let the stress of your day melt away the moment you walk along our tree-lined paths. The Hanover is proud to offer resort-style amenities, like our Outdoor Spa, modern-rustic Clubhouse and Business Center, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, and convenient Dog Park. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature private Patios or Balconies, Washers and Dryers, Ceiling Fans, and Large Closets. All the conveniences of modern living, with the comfort and sense of community you crave… The Hanover offers that, and so much more!

We can’t wait for you to soar to new heights and start living your best life at The H

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hanover have any available units?
Hanover has 4 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hanover have?
Some of Hanover's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hanover currently offering any rent specials?
Hanover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hanover pet-friendly?
Yes, Hanover is pet friendly.
Does Hanover offer parking?
Yes, Hanover offers parking.
Does Hanover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hanover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hanover have a pool?
No, Hanover does not have a pool.
Does Hanover have accessible units?
No, Hanover does not have accessible units.
Does Hanover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hanover has units with dishwashers.

