Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport

Start living your best life at The Hanover Apartment Homes, conveniently located in Beaverton, Oregon, near Aloha, and just outside of Portland. The Hanover is truly a commuter’s dream, thanks to easy access to 185th Avenue and public transportation options. Our ideal location is the perfect fit for your high-tech lifestyle, thanks to our close proximity to the Silicon Forest.



Let the stress of your day melt away the moment you walk along our tree-lined paths. The Hanover is proud to offer resort-style amenities, like our Outdoor Spa, modern-rustic Clubhouse and Business Center, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, and convenient Dog Park. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature private Patios or Balconies, Washers and Dryers, Ceiling Fans, and Large Closets. All the conveniences of modern living, with the comfort and sense of community you crave… The Hanover offers that, and so much more!



