126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1205 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Murray Hill
25 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.

Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.

West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 160th Avenue
6885 Southwest 160th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1648 sqft
6885 SW 160th Avenue Available 07/28/20 Home in Desirable Burntwood Neighborhood - 3brm 2bths, 1600 sq. ft.

Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16901 SW Theodore Way
16901 Southwest Theodore Way, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
16901 SW Theodore Way Available 06/15/20 Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.

South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Stirrup St.
14170 Southwest Stirrup Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
14170 SW Stirrup Street ~ Gorgeous Home & Beautiful View - This Amazing home is an absolute MUST SEE! Spacious 2600 SqFt 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms with living room, formal dining room, and basement.

Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com Great floor plan with open concept kitchen.

Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1855 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14350 SW Burlwood Ln
14350 Southwest Burlwood Lane, Beaverton, OR
Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome! Excellent Location- Hardwood Floors, A/C, Open Floor Plan! - *** Hurry this lovely townhome won't last! *** * Kitchen has beautiful slab granite counters.

Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16946 SW Watermark Lane
16946 Southwest Watermark Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14952 SW Conor Circle
14952 Southwest Conor Circle, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1453 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14134 SW Compass Dr.
14134 Southwest Compass Drive, Beaverton, OR
Fabulous 4 Bedroom Home in 45 Central Across from Nike World Headquarters! - *Newer 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 45 Central neighborhood. *Walk across the street to Nike World Headquarters *Wood floors on the main level.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.

Vose
1 Unit Available
11725 Southwest 13th Street
11725 Southwest 13th Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1302 sqft
Fantastic remodel of this cute bungalow with easy freeway access close to major employers and all that Washington Square has to offer! Still keeping it's mid-50's charm, this home features real hardwood floors, newer paint, updated appliances,

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
1940 SW Latitude Way
1940 Southwest Latitude Way, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1518 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the desirable 45 Central neighborhood just steps to many employers and VillaSport athletic club.

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

