227 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

July 2020 Beaverton Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Beaverton rents declined slightly over the past month Beaverton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,550 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,829 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.

Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.

Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton As rents have increased marginally in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters. Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.

Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,829 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Beaverton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Portland $1,120 $1,320 -0.1% -0.4% Vancouver $1,420 $1,680 0.1% 0.3% Gresham $1,400 $1,650 0.2% 0.8% Hillsboro $1,740 $2,050 -0.5% -1.6% Beaverton $1,550 $1,830 -0.2% 0.5% Lake Oswego $1,520 $1,800 -0.2% 0.2% Tualatin $1,590 $1,870 -1% -3.1% Forest Grove $1,230 $1,450 0 2.6% Wilsonville $1,470 $1,730 -0.2% -1.5% Canby $1,480 $1,750 0.1% -1.6% Gladstone $1,520 $1,800 0.1% 1.3% Fairview $1,530 $1,810 0.1% -0.1% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.