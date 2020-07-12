/
murray hill
125 Apartments for rent in Murray Hill, Beaverton, OR
16 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
8 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
6 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
27 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
36 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,161
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
3 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.
1 Unit Available
15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101
15040 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
982 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Level Condo with Attached Garage in Progress Ridge! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
1 Unit Available
15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103
15411 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
Great opportunity to live in Progress Ridge and take advantage of all the area has to offer! This light and bright townhome features open sight-lines from kitchen to dining to living room complete with gas fireplace and large covered front porch.
1 Unit Available
11938 SW Chukar Ter
11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1680 sqft
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007 This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
1 Unit Available
15127 SW Canyon Wren Way
15127 Southwest Canyon Wren Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1460 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! - **Available Now!** APPLY NOW OR CONTACT AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION! Copy this link to your browser to connect with an agent! https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Murray Hill
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
10 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
1 Unit Available
9135 SW 182nd Ave
9135 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Washington County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 4-bathroom Single family House in Beaverton.
1 Unit Available
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
1 Unit Available
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007
16668 Southwest Snowdale Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2877 sqft
Lovely Beaverton Home 3BR, 2.
1 Unit Available
13053 SW CADDY PLACE
13053 Southwest Caddy Place, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Adorable Townhouse Close To Progress Ridge - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
1 Unit Available
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2828 sqft
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month *6 month Lease: $3,200 per month *Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.
1 Unit Available
15235 SW Jasper Lane
15235 Southwest Jasper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1460 sqft
Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
17836 SW Bryan Way
17836 Southwest Bryan Way, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1963 sqft
Cooper Mountain 3 bedroom with Finished Basement and Remodeled Kitchen - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5BA43 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
1 Unit Available
10045 SW Sire Terrace
10045 Southwest Sire Terrace, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2986 sqft
Stunning, Stunning, Stunning. This gorgeous newer Beaverton home was the model home for it's community, and all the furniture is included. Complete with 2986 luxury square feet, this home has enough room for everyone.
1 Unit Available
10850 Southwest Huntington Avenue
10850 Southwest Huntington Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1352 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Townhouse in a great location. Light and bright spaces. Quiet neighborhood. New engineered hardwood flooring. Efficient kitchen with SS appliances. 2 ample sized bedrooms including one with an en-suite bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Murray Hill
47 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,415
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
