triple creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Triple Creek, Beaverton, OR
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
9 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,428
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Eastbrook
1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters, Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17805 NW Dogwood Ct
17805 Northwest Dogwood Court, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2650 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style Home with Bonus Rooms - Wood stove, corner lot, spacious rooms, great neighborhood! (RLNE5655766)
Results within 1 mile of Triple Creek
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
936 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
25 Units Available
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,244
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Allen
18640 SW Bryant St, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
See why our residents call our community home. Park at Allen offers spacious two and three bedroom homes. Our quaint community is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the freeway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
2458 NW 168th Place Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 NW 187th Avenue
345 NW 187th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
* Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome - Excellent Location! Close To Nike & Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1801 sqft
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16908 NW Tucson St
16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2373 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10740 Northeast Holly Street
10740 Northeast Holly Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
Fully Furnished two bedrooms two bathrooms with walking distance to Tanasbourne shopping areas; max train and TriMet bus station in Willow Creek, and <10 minutes drive to Intel/Nike campus.
