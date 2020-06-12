Apartment List
/
OR
/
beaverton
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

193 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:13pm
$
1 Unit Available
Farmington Oaks Apartments
18700 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
885 sqft
Farmington Oaks Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:08pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
In the heart of Beaverton we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers a large seasonal pool, laundry facilities, professional on-site management, and much more. We are centrally located to all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 05:11pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Hilltop Apartments
11835 Southwest Ridgecrest Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1119 sqft
Looking for a large, condominium-style home, but without the headache of owning a condominium? We have just what you need at Hilltop Apartments. Situated just off OR-217, between US-26 & 1-5, you can get anywhere you need in a jiffy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 05:10pm
Greenway
1 Unit Available
Conestoga Park II
10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
958 sqft
Located in South Beaverton, close to Greenway Park and Washington Square. Units include washer and dryer, fireplace, and private balcony or patio with outdoor storage shed. Tennis courts, playground and plenty of parking onsite.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Raleigh West
3 Units Available
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
Vose
5 Units Available
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 28 at 04:54pm
Greenway
2 Units Available
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
973 sqft
Adjacent to Greenway Park and just minutes from the Conestoga Recreation Center. Many one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature patio or balcony, fireplace and washer/dryer. Outdoor pool, RV parking and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Central Beaverton
4 Units Available
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated September 30 at 01:49pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
0 Unit Available
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
4495 SW 96th Avenue #5
4495 Southwest 96th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
782 sqft
Great condo located close to Multnomah Village, Raleigh Hills, - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 for more information. Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17233 SW Baseline Road
17233 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1266 sqft
17233 SW Baseline Road Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON!!!! Upgraded Home with a European Design!! - Property MUST Be Viewed Prior To APPLYING NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 6/1/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
995 sqft
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14620 SW Grayling Lane
14620 Southwest Grayling Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
919 sqft
MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7
9380 Southwest 146th Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
884 sqft
Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
12620 SW Colony Lane #05
12620 Southwest Colony Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Centrally located in the city of Beaverton, Oregon with immediate access to major transportation corridors including SR-217 and Hwy 26.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
Walker Square
600 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318
650 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12
14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:105
14100 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeaverton 3 BedroomsBeaverton Accessible ApartmentsBeaverton Apartments under $1,100Beaverton Apartments under $1,200Beaverton Apartments under $1,400
    Beaverton Apartments under $1500Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with GarageBeaverton Apartments with GymBeaverton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeaverton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBeaverton Apartments with ParkingBeaverton Apartments with Pool
    Beaverton Apartments with Washer-DryerBeaverton Cheap PlacesBeaverton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeaverton Furnished ApartmentsBeaverton Luxury PlacesBeaverton Pet Friendly PlacesBeaverton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
    Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
    West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
    VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
    West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
    Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Pacific University