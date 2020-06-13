Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

217 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

Finding an apartment in Beaverton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Raleigh Hills
12 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Murray Hill
11 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central Beaverton
31 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood are offered in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Building features include pool, hot tub, gym and carport. Residences come with in-unit laundry, dishwasher and garbage disposal service.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:08pm
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
2 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,090
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
City Guide for Beaverton, OR

Lace up those sneakers--not only is Beaverton, OR a sporty outdoor enthusiast's haven, it's also home to the Nike headquarters!

Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beaverton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beaverton, OR

Finding an apartment in Beaverton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

