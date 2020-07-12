/
/
/
cedar hills cedar mill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
265 Apartments for rent in Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill, Cedar Mill, OR
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,156
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
43 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12
12628 Northwest Barnes Road, Cedar Mill, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
596 sqft
12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc. Grounds have a beautiful duck pond and walking paths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11103 NW Leahy Rd
11103 Northwest Leahy Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Cedar Mill - 2 Master Suite +bonus Room - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/4AH01 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
760 North West 118th Ave
760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1129 sqft
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
7773 Northwest Spirea Street
7773 NW Spirea St, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1723 sqft
COMING SOON! Brand new DR Horton construction AND first time as a rental home! This fantastic, open concept floor plan townhome is nestled in the new Crossings at Abbey Creek community located in the Bethany area.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401
615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12826 NW LILYWOOD DR
12826 Northwest Lilywood Drive, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3591 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom Plus Home Located in Sought After Bauer Oaks Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304
590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304 Available 07/17/20 Great Condo in Prime Cedar Mill Location! - Charming 2 bed condo conveniently located within a ½ mile of the intersection of Murray Blvd and Highway 26/Sunset.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10755 NW Jericho Ct.
10755 Northwest Jericho Court, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2678 sqft
10755 NW Jericho Ct. Available 08/15/20 Updated and remodeled! 3BR,DR,LR,FR,Office,Bonus, loft,Trex deck! - Must see this beautifully remodeled large home located on a large secluded lot and cul-de-sac.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11055 NW Ridge Rd
11055 Northwest Ridge Road, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,880
2894 sqft
11055 NW Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Property in Bonny Slope West Portland! - This rare gem is located in the highly desirable Iron Ridge neighborhood, a 10-minute walk to top-rated Bonny Slope Elementary and a quick commute to Intel and
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7783 NW Spirea St
7783 NW Spirea St, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1698 sqft
7783 NW Spirea St Available 08/04/20 OUTSTANDING NEW North Bethany 3BR Townhome! Great Location, A+Schools! - **COMING SOON!** Photos are of similar unit actual finishes may differ.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,590
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
7 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WABethany, OROak Hills, ORCedar Mill, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORBull Mountain, ORKing City, OR