117 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,158
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
21 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
West Beaverton
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
26 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,394
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Five Oaks
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Triple Creek
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,428
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Vose
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Last updated June 24 at 05:19pm
1 Unit Available
Greenway
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1177 sqft
Offering 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units, this development offers amenities like washers and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, large rooms, ample closet space, and easy access to shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
2 Units Available
Central Beaverton
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Last updated July 1 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
In the heart of Beaverton we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers a large seasonal pool, laundry facilities, professional on-site management, and much more. We are centrally located to all your everyday needs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
6088 South West Valley Avenue
6088 SW Valley Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
900 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled and updated unit in Beaverton! Conveniently located off of SW Allen Blvd this upstairs unit includes new carpet, paint, laminate flooring and modern bathroom updates! Unit includes one dedicated covered carport space.

July 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Beaverton rents declined slightly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,550 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,829 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased marginally in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,829 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

