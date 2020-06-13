92 Cheap Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
2 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,090
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 28 at 04:54pm
Greenway
2 Units Available
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Greenway Park and just minutes from the Conestoga Recreation Center. Many one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature patio or balcony, fireplace and washer/dryer. Outdoor pool, RV parking and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Vose
5 Units Available
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vose
1 Unit Available
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11
5480 Southwest Alger Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 Available 06/19/20 Beaverton fully renovated 1 bedroom condo! - Just listed! Come see this adorable lower level remodeled 1 bedroom 630 sq ft Beaverton condo in the Sequoia Park complex.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Highland
1 Unit Available
14140 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:67
14140 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
738 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
12625 SW Colony Lane #39
12625 Southwest Colony Lane, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the city of Beaverton, Oregon with immediate access to major transportation corridors including SR-217 and Hwy 26.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Laundry facility Bar-B-Q area Close to bus line Close to hwy 217 Walking distance to Beaverton Hi-School COMING SOON! STUDIO 400 Sq Ft APPLICATION FEE: $40 Non-refundable (per applicant 18 years & above) UTILITIES: $50 additional charge per

1 of 11

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Mediterranean Manor
6320 Southwest Lombard Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
The Mediterranean is a refreshing, 50 home, secured access community that offers studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes, conveniently located close to the heart of downtown Beaverton! just off Allen Blvd, close to 217 & Public transportation for easy
Results within 1 mile of Beaverton
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Raleigh Hills
3 Units Available
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
620 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 28 Available 07/24/20 1 bedroom 1 bath WONT LAST LONG - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Washer/Dryer (RLNE2200360)
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 05:19pm
Ashcreek
2 Units Available
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
788 sqft
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12
12628 Northwest Barnes Road, Cedar Mill, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 Available 06/15/20 12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16290 SW Shaw St.,16
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Come and get a Last Free month when you move in by 05/30/2020 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C
7734 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,100
624 sqft
Location Location Location! This retro chic studio condo is perfect west side living! Located in the serene Sylvan hills, a quick car ride or transit trip into the city with all of the ambiance and beauty of Oregon.
Results within 5 miles of Beaverton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Downtown Portland
22 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 238

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Goose Hollow
7 Units Available
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,177
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
995 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,145
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

