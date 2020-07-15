/
Concordia University-Portland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Concordia University-Portland
79 Units Available
Kerns
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
62 Units Available
Overlook
Northpointe
1314 North Skidmore Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
953 sqft
WE ARE OPEN! Lease today and get up to TWO MONTHS FREE! Northpointe Apartments offer brand new, modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Portland, OR.
35 Units Available
Sullivan's Gulch
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
36 Units Available
Arbor Lodge
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
14 Units Available
Kerns
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,264
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
974 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
6 Units Available
Eliot
The Russell
2621 NE 7th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,654
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1126 sqft
Convenient to I-5 and I-84. Urban apartments with oversized windows, vinyl plank floors and breakfast bars. Eco-friendly apartment community offers a covered rain garden and a rooftop deck overlooking the Portland skyline.
10 Units Available
Eliot
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
10 Units Available
Eliot
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,123
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,541
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
969 sqft
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
3 Units Available
Beaumont-Wilshire
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
3 Units Available
Humboldt
The Wilmore
4357 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,305
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wilmore is located in the exciting North Williams neighborhood at the corner of N. Williams Avenue and N. Skidmore Street. North Williams is an integral part of the ever-expanding urban bike and walk culture in Portland.
6 Units Available
Irvington
Crown Royal
1912 NE Schuyler St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,248
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In historic Irvington, units feature large closets, separate dining rooms and wood-like flooring. Near popular Portland attractions like Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden, the Lloyd Center and Holladay Park. Easy access to Interstates 5 and 84.
3 Units Available
Kenton
Northwood
8338 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in North Portland's vibrant and growing Kenton neighborhood Northwood provides easy access to outdoor recreation, local food, and authentic culture - all the things that make Portland such a special place to live.
2 Units Available
Sullivan's Gulch
Sandringham
2208 Northeast Multnomah Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
580 sqft
Enter the English garden courtyard surrounded by vintage cottage apartments. An easy walk to nearby shopping and dining, you'll see why you'll want to call the Sandringham Home.