Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
27 Apartments For Rent Near Reed
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
80 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Westmoreland
Holm at Sellwood
8220 Southeast 6th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
929 sqft
HOLM CONNECTS YOU TO WHAT'S IMPORTANT Home should feel welcoming, connected, and easy; so we designed for it..
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
10 Units Available
Richmond
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
20th on Hawthorne
1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,438
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
These deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have it all: granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and more. With easy access to both I-5 and I-84, residents are just minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Hawthorne PDX
4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,299
549 sqft
Last updated March 10 at 06:22 PM
Contact for Availability
Reed
Garden Park
5104 SE 30th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
Luxury community features parking, pool, sauna and coffee bar. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, garbage disposal and laundry. Located on SE 30th Ave, close to dining, shopping and parks.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
7 Units Available
Richmond
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,260
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
13 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$925
264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Richmond
Move the House Apartments
3810 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,395
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Move the House is a 26 apartment home mid-rise in the heart of Portland's vibrant Richmond neighborhood. Offering studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Richmond
Hawthorne 31 Apartments
1515 Southeast 31st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
519 sqft
Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
4 Units Available
Creston-Kenilworth
The Enclave
3636 Southeast Mall Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
845 sqft
The Enclave Apartments are a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Portland, OR. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 8 at 04:12 PM
4 Units Available
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Yard
4780 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
696 sqft
This community has a ground-floor retail area, living wall in the courtyard and a smoke-free environment. Apartments feature quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances and in-unit laundry. Hillsdale Center and Willamette River are both near the property.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
Mt. Scott-Arleta
The Arleta
5214 Southeast 72nd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
841 sqft
Welcome home to Arleta. Our apartments are newly renovated inside and out.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
2 Units Available
Buckman
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,185
605 sqft
Choosing your home is important. Here at Queen Marie, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available studio and one bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
Buckman
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
3 Units Available
Creston-Kenilworth
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Last updated July 7 at 04:51 PM
2 Units Available
Woodstock
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
2 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
Warnell
1512 Southeast 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
330 sqft
Hardwood floors and glass front built-ins in every studio and one bedroom apartment home. The Warnell is located in the heart of lower Hawthorne at the edge of beautiful Ladd's Addiion.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Richmond
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Last updated May 21 at 05:56 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Salmon Street Villa
4236 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
544 sqft
Located in the Sunnyside community of Southeast Portland and within minutes of I-84, I-205 and I-5. Single-story units feature hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and well-manicured lawns. Storage units for rent available onsite.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!