west beaverton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
192 Apartments for rent in West Beaverton, Beaverton, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Results within 1 mile of West Beaverton
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
2 Units Available
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16290 SW SHAW ST 27
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Village Victorian Apartements - Property Id: 304082 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin hills
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14273 SW Daphne St.
14273 SW Daphne St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
14273 SW Daphne St. Available 07/14/20 14273 SW Daphne Street ~ Cozy Duplex - UPDATED 1250 SqFt duplex unit - 3 bedroom 2 bath Laminate/hardwood flooring. Living room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
6088 South West Valley Avenue
6088 SW Valley Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
900 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled and updated unit in Beaverton! Conveniently located off of SW Allen Blvd this upstairs unit includes new carpet, paint, laminate flooring and modern bathroom updates! Unit includes one dedicated covered carport space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #18
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:101
14100 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
15235 SW Jasper Lane
15235 Southwest Jasper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1460 sqft
Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12
14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17836 SW Bryan Way
17836 Southwest Bryan Way, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1963 sqft
Cooper Mountain 3 bedroom with Finished Basement and Remodeled Kitchen - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5BA43 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16265 SW Audubon St #202
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
971 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St. #202 Available 07/20/20 $1375 /2br-912 sq ft - Condo (Beaverton) - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Avalon Community condo with 912 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
14180 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:31
14180 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4702 SW 164th Terr.
4702 Southwest 164th Terrace, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1420 sqft
Beautiful Beaverton House in Prime Location! - This Wonderful 3 bd 2.5 ba home is situated in a quiet neighborhood that backs up against a green space! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room with cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of West Beaverton
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
