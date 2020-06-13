Apartment List
118 Accessible Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Greenway
2 Units Available
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Greenway Park and just minutes from the Conestoga Recreation Center. Many one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature patio or balcony, fireplace and washer/dryer. Outdoor pool, RV parking and clubhouse available.

Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
13905 South West Meridian Street
13905 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom condo at 45 Degree Central! Designer finishes include quartz counters, laminate and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! Energy efficient & sustainable build practices bring low maintenance living to a higher level.

Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
1600 sqft
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Highland
1 Unit Available
14140 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:67
14140 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
738 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Highland
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
Walker Square
600 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318
650 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
670 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:128
670 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Highland
1 Unit Available
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12
14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Highland
1 Unit Available
14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:105
14100 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
620 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:308
620 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
620 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 28 Available 07/24/20 1 bedroom 1 bath WONT LAST LONG - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Washer/Dryer (RLNE2200360)
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.

Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
6542 SW Seymour St.
6542 Southwest Seymour Street, Raleigh Hills, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2347 sqft
6542 SW Seymour St. Available 06/15/20 6542 SW Seymour Street -- Spacious & Wheel-Chair Accessible! - This is a grand old ranch style home. 2347 sq ft, wheel-chair accessible. 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms.

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

