CLARK
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
38 Apartments For Rent Near Clark College
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 14 at 04:28 PM
26 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 07:47 AM
9 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,480
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Harney Heights
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Esther Short
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
3 Units Available
Harney Heights
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 AM
2 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverview Tower
209 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Tower Apartments are located on the 5th and 6th floors of the stunning Riverview Tower building in downtown Vancouver, WA. Each apartment home features beautiful views, balcony's and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Rose Village
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Esther Short
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbia Way
775 SE Fairwinds Loop
775 Southeast Fairwind Loop, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1558 sqft
Columbia Shores Condo Master on Main - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnada
1916 E St
1916 E Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Beautiful and Historic Site, just blocks away to downtown, restaurants, shops, and outdoor market, 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house in Vancouver, lovely hardwoods, front covered porch, and back sun porch, beautiful
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Esther Short
500 Broadway St #609
500 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1037 sqft
500 Broadway St #609 Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom condo with a fabulous view of the Columbia River on penthouse floor - Large Balcony - This Beautiful condo is in the heart of Downtown Vancouver on 6th floor w/balcony & western views of Columbia
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Esther Short
701 Columbia Street #303
701 Columbia Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
845 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Downtown Vancouver!!! Washer&Dryer Included! Large Corner Unit! Double Sized Balcony! WSG Included! - Urban living at it's finest at Parkview at Vancouvercenter! Large corner unit with floor to ceiling windows and
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
2906 E 27th Street
2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
720 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hough
1215 W 25th St
1215 W 25th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
812 sqft
DOWNTOWN Vancouver Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Luxurious Finishes - This like new 2 Bedroom 1 Bath top floor Apartment is on a quiet dead end street in Downtown Vancouver.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
4001 Plomondon St
4001 Plomondon Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
882 sqft
Cute one level townhome style condo - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.