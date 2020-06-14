Apartment List
/
OR
/
beaverton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beaverton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Murray Hill
12 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
26 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Central Beaverton
11 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:13pm
$
1 Unit Available
Farmington Oaks Apartments
18700 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
885 sqft
Farmington Oaks Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Raleigh West
3 Units Available
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Bluff
8635 SW Maverick Ter, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded units located close to I-5, and Washington Square Mall. Apartment amenities include private patios or balconies, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Central Beaverton
3 Units Available
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,295
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated September 30 at 01:49pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
0 Unit Available
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
4495 SW 96th Avenue #5
4495 Southwest 96th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
782 sqft
Great condo located close to Multnomah Village, Raleigh Hills, - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 for more information. Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11
5480 Southwest Alger Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 Available 06/19/20 Beaverton fully renovated 1 bedroom condo! - Just listed! Come see this adorable lower level remodeled 1 bedroom 630 sq ft Beaverton condo in the Sequoia Park complex.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17233 SW Baseline Road
17233 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1266 sqft
17233 SW Baseline Road Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON!!!! Upgraded Home with a European Design!! - Property MUST Be Viewed Prior To APPLYING NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 6/1/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Stirrup St.
14170 Southwest Stirrup Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
14170 SW Stirrup Street ~ Gorgeous Home & Beautiful View - This Amazing home is an absolute MUST SEE! Spacious 2600 SqFt 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms with living room, formal dining room, and basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14952 SW Conor Circle
14952 Southwest Conor Circle, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1453 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14134 SW Compass Dr.
14134 Southwest Compass Drive, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1750 sqft
Fabulous 4 Bedroom Home in 45 Central Across from Nike World Headquarters! - *Newer 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 45 Central neighborhood. *Walk across the street to Nike World Headquarters *Wood floors on the main level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16160 Southwest Baseline Road
16160 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1510 sqft
This 3-level, beautiful Craftsman style townhouse is ready to go. Work for Nike? Ditch one of your cars because it is only 2 short little blocks from the Nike campus. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and not on a main road.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
11725 Southwest 13th Street
11725 Southwest 13th Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1302 sqft
Fantastic remodel of this cute bungalow with easy freeway access close to major employers and all that Washington Square has to offer! Still keeping it's mid-50's charm, this home features real hardwood floors, newer paint, updated appliances,
City Guide for Beaverton, OR

Lace up those sneakers--not only is Beaverton, OR a sporty outdoor enthusiast's haven, it's also home to the Nike headquarters!

Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beaverton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beaverton, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beaverton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeaverton 3 BedroomsBeaverton Accessible ApartmentsBeaverton Apartments under $1,100Beaverton Apartments under $1,200Beaverton Apartments under $1,400
Beaverton Apartments under $1500Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with GarageBeaverton Apartments with GymBeaverton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeaverton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBeaverton Apartments with ParkingBeaverton Apartments with Pool
Beaverton Apartments with Washer-DryerBeaverton Cheap PlacesBeaverton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeaverton Furnished ApartmentsBeaverton Luxury PlacesBeaverton Pet Friendly PlacesBeaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University