Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

101 Luxury Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101
15040 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
982 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Level Condo with Attached Garage in Progress Ridge! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
14273 SW Daphne St.
14273 SW Daphne St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
14273 SW Daphne St. Available 07/14/20 14273 SW Daphne Street ~ Cozy Duplex - UPDATED 1250 SqFt duplex unit - 3 bedroom 2 bath Laminate/hardwood flooring. Living room with wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
760 North West 118th Ave
760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1129 sqft
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
6850 SW 68th Ave
6850 Southwest 68th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Mid-Century - SW Portland - Property Id: 23786 Beautiful Mid-century home renovated with a focus on indoor/outdoor entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 guest room, and 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sexton Mountain
14615 SW Beard Road #204
14615 Southwest Beard Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1067 sqft
Desirable Sexton Neighborhood / Progress Ridge / Beaverton - Charming, modern and well maintained town home located near highly desirable Sexton Mt. and Progress Ridge neighborhoods in Beaverton.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Beaverton
8720 SW Suffolk Court
8720 Southwest Suffolk Court, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2120 sqft
8720 SW Suffolk Court Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL HITEON NEIGHBORHOOD 3BR RANCH ON CULDESAC - Open and bright floor plan, 3BR, 2BA 1 level home in South Beaverton.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sexton Mountain
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.

Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401
615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103
15411 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
Great opportunity to live in Progress Ridge and take advantage of all the area has to offer! This light and bright townhome features open sight-lines from kitchen to dining to living room complete with gas fireplace and large covered front porch.

Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
Highland
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
11938 SW Chukar Ter
11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1680 sqft
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007 This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.

Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
670 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:128
670 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Sexton Mountain
15235 SW Jasper Lane
15235 Southwest Jasper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1460 sqft
Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Five Oaks
16940 SW Kattegat Dr.
16940 Southwest Kattegat Drive, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
2010 sqft
Wonderful Single-Family Beaverton Home in Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great Beaverton location! Prime commute to Nike, and only 5-10 minutes to HWY 26.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Triple Creek
17805 NW Dogwood Ct
17805 Northwest Dogwood Court, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2650 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style Home with Bonus Rooms - Wood stove, corner lot, spacious rooms, great neighborhood! (RLNE5655766)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Five Oaks
17116 SW Whitley Way
17116 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Village Townhome - 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Bonus room , 1,530 sq. ft. - This townhome has a beautiful interior that includes bamboo floors, granite counters and a large dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and built-in tv nook.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Five Oaks
17250 SW Whitley Way
17250 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Available 04/26/20 Charming Elmonica townhome - Property Id: 142966 Beautifully maintained 2 master suites plus den/office, 2 1/2 bath town home. Ready to move in and in a great location - close to shopping, bus-line, MAX line, T.V.

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
South Beaverton
10045 SW Sire Terrace
10045 Southwest Sire Terrace, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2986 sqft
Stunning, Stunning, Stunning. This gorgeous newer Beaverton home was the model home for it's community, and all the furniture is included. Complete with 2986 luxury square feet, this home has enough room for everyone.

July 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Beaverton rents declined slightly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,550 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,829 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased marginally in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,829 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

