Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Woodview

14700 SW Beard Rd · (503) 433-8333
Location

14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR 97007
Sexton Mountain

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Up to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs wieght limit
Cats
restrictions: Indoor cats only
Parking Details: Covered Parking $20-$30 per month.
Storage Details: Storage off of patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodview have any available units?
Woodview has 3 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodview have?
Some of Woodview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodview currently offering any rent specials?
Woodview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodview pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodview is pet friendly.
Does Woodview offer parking?
Yes, Woodview offers parking.
Does Woodview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodview have a pool?
No, Woodview does not have a pool.
Does Woodview have accessible units?
Yes, Woodview has accessible units.
Does Woodview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodview has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln
Beaverton, OR 97229
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy
Beaverton, OR 97006
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace
Beaverton, OR 97003

