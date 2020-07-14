Lease Length: 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Up to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs wieght limit
Cats
restrictions: Indoor cats only
Parking Details: Covered Parking $20-$30 per month.
Storage Details: Storage off of patio