Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

Murrayhill Beaverton Apartments

Sofi at Murrayhill offers an uncompromised blend of contemporary and Pacific Northwest living. Set against the picture-perfect, lush backdrop famous to the region, Sofi is your domestic sanctuary of one and two bedroom apartment homes across 25 acres of unparalleled physical surroundings in the heart of Beaverton’s beautiful Murrayhill neighborhood—just near and just far enough from busy Portland. Discover a lifestyle of modern amenities in a serene, creek-side setting where you’ll enjoy two sparkling pools and spas, a fireplace lounge with kitchen and business center, and high-performance fitness studio. Kick back in an updated, elegantly designed home within a community full of features designed to uplift your lifestyle.



Our pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located near Summer Lake Park and stunning walking trails, Washington Square Mall, and Highway 217 with connections to I-5. Just next to Murrayhill Town Center and Progress Ridge Townsquare