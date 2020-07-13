All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Sofi at Murrayhill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Sofi at Murrayhill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Sofi at Murrayhill

Open Now until 6pm
11103 SW Davies Rd · (737) 210-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Murray Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1816 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 0809 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 2903 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1904 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi at Murrayhill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Murrayhill Beaverton Apartments
Sofi at Murrayhill offers an uncompromised blend of contemporary and Pacific Northwest living. Set against the picture-perfect, lush backdrop famous to the region, Sofi is your domestic sanctuary of one and two bedroom apartment homes across 25 acres of unparalleled physical surroundings in the heart of Beaverton’s beautiful Murrayhill neighborhood—just near and just far enough from busy Portland. Discover a lifestyle of modern amenities in a serene, creek-side setting where you’ll enjoy two sparkling pools and spas, a fireplace lounge with kitchen and business center, and high-performance fitness studio. Kick back in an updated, elegantly designed home within a community full of features designed to uplift your lifestyle.

Our pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located near Summer Lake Park and stunning walking trails, Washington Square Mall, and Highway 217 with connections to I-5. Just next to Murrayhill Town Center and Progress Ridge Townsquare

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi at Murrayhill have any available units?
Sofi at Murrayhill has 16 units available starting at $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi at Murrayhill have?
Some of Sofi at Murrayhill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi at Murrayhill currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi at Murrayhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi at Murrayhill pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi at Murrayhill is pet friendly.
Does Sofi at Murrayhill offer parking?
Yes, Sofi at Murrayhill offers parking.
Does Sofi at Murrayhill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi at Murrayhill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi at Murrayhill have a pool?
Yes, Sofi at Murrayhill has a pool.
Does Sofi at Murrayhill have accessible units?
No, Sofi at Murrayhill does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi at Murrayhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi at Murrayhill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sofi at Murrayhill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr
Beaverton, OR 97078
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct
Beaverton, OR 97225
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street
Beaverton, OR 97007
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace
Beaverton, OR 97003
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity