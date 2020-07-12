/
/
/
sexton mountain
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Sexton Mountain, Beaverton, OR
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
1 of 15
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
15235 SW Jasper Lane
15235 Southwest Jasper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1460 sqft
Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sexton Mountain
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
36 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,161
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9135 SW 182nd Ave
9135 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Washington County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 4-bathroom Single family House in Beaverton.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14273 SW Daphne St.
14273 SW Daphne St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
14273 SW Daphne St. Available 07/14/20 14273 SW Daphne Street ~ Cozy Duplex - UPDATED 1250 SqFt duplex unit - 3 bedroom 2 bath Laminate/hardwood flooring. Living room with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #18
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:101
14100 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11938 SW Chukar Ter
11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1680 sqft
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007 This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12
14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17836 SW Bryan Way
17836 Southwest Bryan Way, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1963 sqft
Cooper Mountain 3 bedroom with Finished Basement and Remodeled Kitchen - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5BA43 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
10045 SW Sire Terrace
10045 Southwest Sire Terrace, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2986 sqft
Stunning, Stunning, Stunning. This gorgeous newer Beaverton home was the model home for it's community, and all the furniture is included. Complete with 2986 luxury square feet, this home has enough room for everyone.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
14180 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:31
14180 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
15127 SW Canyon Wren Way
15127 Southwest Canyon Wren Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1460 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! - **Available Now!** APPLY NOW OR CONTACT AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION! Copy this link to your browser to connect with an agent! https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Sexton Mountain
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
