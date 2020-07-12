/
five oaks
193 Apartments for rent in Five Oaks, Beaverton, OR
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
5 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
16940 SW Kattegat Dr.
16940 Southwest Kattegat Drive, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
2010 sqft
Wonderful Single-Family Beaverton Home in Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great Beaverton location! Prime commute to Nike, and only 5-10 minutes to HWY 26.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17116 SW Whitley Way
17116 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Village Townhome - 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Bonus room , 1,530 sq. ft. - This townhome has a beautiful interior that includes bamboo floors, granite counters and a large dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and built-in tv nook.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17250 SW Whitley Way
17250 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Available 04/26/20 Charming Elmonica townhome - Property Id: 142966 Beautifully maintained 2 master suites plus den/office, 2 1/2 bath town home. Ready to move in and in a great location - close to shopping, bus-line, MAX line, T.V.
Results within 1 mile of Five Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
19 Units Available
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
9 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,428
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
2458 NW 168th Place Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14575 SW Walker Road #D26
14575 Southwest Walker Road, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1062 sqft
Awesome Two-Bedroom Condo Across from Nike! - Incredible location!! Set off of Walker Road directly across from Nike World Headquarters with easy access to freeways, Tanasbourne, Cedar Hills, and more! This condo features two bedrooms, one with an
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17372 SW Donald Court
17372 Southwest Donald Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
17372 SW Donald Court Available 07/28/20 Aloha Townhome - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Bonus room - The kitchen features birch cabinets and an open floor plan to the living room with a bonus room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Eastbrook
1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters, Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1801 sqft
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.
