6th Avenue West Apartments

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

6th Avenue West just a short Walk to the Beaverton Farmer's Market and Fountain! - 6th Avenue West is a quiet and beautifully landscaped community located in the heart of Beaverton. Walk to the city library, park, fountain, and farmers market. Restaurants and shops in downtown Beaverton are just a few blocks away. Nestled between Murray Blvd. and Farmington Rd., you have convenient access to Tualatin-Valley Hwy, Hwy 217 and the Sunset Freeway/Hwy 26.



Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history. Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



Where to PLAY:

Eichler Park: Dirt ramps for BMX bike riders, basketball courts with both 10-foot and 8-foot baskets.

Shiffler Memorial Park: Playground, athletic fields, picnic areas & pavilion, and skate spot.

Beaverton Swim Center: indoor pool for lessons or leisure.



Where to LEARN:

Chehalem Elementary School

Highland Park Middle School

Beaverton High School.