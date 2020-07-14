All apartments in Beaverton
6th Avenue West Apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 12:25 AM

6th Avenue West Apartments

13775 Southwest 6th Street · (503) 987-5935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13775 Southwest 6th Street, Beaverton, OR 97005
Central Beaverton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6th Avenue West Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
6th Avenue West just a short Walk to the Beaverton Farmer's Market and Fountain! - 6th Avenue West is a quiet and beautifully landscaped community located in the heart of Beaverton. Walk to the city library, park, fountain, and farmers market. Restaurants and shops in downtown Beaverton are just a few blocks away. Nestled between Murray Blvd. and Farmington Rd., you have convenient access to Tualatin-Valley Hwy, Hwy 217 and the Sunset Freeway/Hwy 26.

Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history. Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.


Where to PLAY:
Eichler Park: Dirt ramps for BMX bike riders, basketball courts with both 10-foot and 8-foot baskets.
Shiffler Memorial Park: Playground, athletic fields, picnic areas & pavilion, and skate spot.
Beaverton Swim Center: indoor pool for lessons or leisure.

Where to LEARN:
Chehalem Elementary School
Highland Park Middle School
Beaverton High School.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: 1 Designated Off-Street Parking Spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6th Avenue West Apartments have any available units?
6th Avenue West Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6th Avenue West Apartments have?
Some of 6th Avenue West Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6th Avenue West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
6th Avenue West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6th Avenue West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 6th Avenue West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 6th Avenue West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 6th Avenue West Apartments offers parking.
Does 6th Avenue West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6th Avenue West Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6th Avenue West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 6th Avenue West Apartments has a pool.
Does 6th Avenue West Apartments have accessible units?
No, 6th Avenue West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 6th Avenue West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6th Avenue West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
