Apartment List
/
OR
/
beaverton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beaverton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 24 at 05:19pm
1 Unit Available
Greenway
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1177 sqft
Offering 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units, this development offers amenities like washers and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, large rooms, ample closet space, and easy access to shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Central Beaverton
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Murray Hill
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,995
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
In the heart of Beaverton we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers a large seasonal pool, laundry facilities, professional on-site management, and much more. We are centrally located to all your everyday needs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101
15040 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
982 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Level Condo with Attached Garage in Progress Ridge! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland
14273 SW Daphne St.
14273 SW Daphne St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
14273 SW Daphne St. Available 07/14/20 14273 SW Daphne Street ~ Cozy Duplex - UPDATED 1250 SqFt duplex unit - 3 bedroom 2 bath Laminate/hardwood flooring. Living room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
6088 South West Valley Avenue
6088 SW Valley Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
900 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled and updated unit in Beaverton! Conveniently located off of SW Allen Blvd this upstairs unit includes new carpet, paint, laminate flooring and modern bathroom updates! Unit includes one dedicated covered carport space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
760 North West 118th Ave
760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1129 sqft
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sexton Mountain
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Highland
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #18
14120 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
660 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:323
660 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401
615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103
15411 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
Great opportunity to live in Progress Ridge and take advantage of all the area has to offer! This light and bright townhome features open sight-lines from kitchen to dining to living room complete with gas fireplace and large covered front porch.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Highland
14100 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:101
14100 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Highland
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
11938 SW Chukar Ter
11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1680 sqft
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007 This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beaverton, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beaverton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

