15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,236
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
970 NW Dale Ave
970 Northwest Dale Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Brand New Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ADU - 970 NW Dale Ave Portland, OR 97229 This incredible, fully furnished ADU property features a modern look and high end feel.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
Nob Hill
63 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,140
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,200
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
13 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,318
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Esther Short
6 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kerns
25 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,224
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Evergreen
22 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Creston-Kenilworth
15 Units Available
Sunshine Portland
3680 Southeast 29th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,275
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
827 sqft
Sunshine Portland Apartments is now open and offering Studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans in SE Portland. We believe creating community starts with the spaces we live in.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

