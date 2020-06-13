106 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 05:10pm
Greenway
1 Unit Available
Conestoga Park II
10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in South Beaverton, close to Greenway Park and Washington Square. Units include washer and dryer, fireplace, and private balcony or patio with outdoor storage shed. Tennis courts, playground and plenty of parking onsite.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raleigh West
3 Units Available
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
Vose
5 Units Available
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Bluff
8635 SW Maverick Ter, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded units located close to I-5, and Washington Square Mall. Apartment amenities include private patios or balconies, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 28 at 04:54pm
Greenway
2 Units Available
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Greenway Park and just minutes from the Conestoga Recreation Center. Many one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature patio or balcony, fireplace and washer/dryer. Outdoor pool, RV parking and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Central Beaverton
4 Units Available
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,295
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated September 30 at 01:49pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
0 Unit Available
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
1600 sqft
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 160th Avenue
6885 Southwest 160th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1648 sqft
6885 SW 160th Avenue Available 07/28/20 Home in Desirable Burntwood Neighborhood - 3brm 2bths, 1600 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16901 SW Theodore Way
16901 Southwest Theodore Way, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
16901 SW Theodore Way Available 06/15/20 Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vose
1 Unit Available
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11
5480 Southwest Alger Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 Available 06/19/20 Beaverton fully renovated 1 bedroom condo! - Just listed! Come see this adorable lower level remodeled 1 bedroom 630 sq ft Beaverton condo in the Sequoia Park complex.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17233 SW Baseline Road
17233 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1266 sqft
17233 SW Baseline Road Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON!!!! Upgraded Home with a European Design!! - Property MUST Be Viewed Prior To APPLYING NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 6/1/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Stirrup St.
14170 Southwest Stirrup Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
14170 SW Stirrup Street ~ Gorgeous Home & Beautiful View - This Amazing home is an absolute MUST SEE! Spacious 2600 SqFt 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms with living room, formal dining room, and basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
995 sqft
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com Great floor plan with open concept kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1855 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14350 SW Burlwood Ln
14350 Southwest Burlwood Lane, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1748 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome! Excellent Location- Hardwood Floors, A/C, Open Floor Plan! - *** Hurry this lovely townhome won't last! *** * Kitchen has beautiful slab granite counters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16946 SW Watermark Lane
16946 Southwest Watermark Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14620 SW Grayling Lane
14620 Southwest Grayling Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
919 sqft
MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14134 SW Compass Dr.
14134 Southwest Compass Drive, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1750 sqft
Fabulous 4 Bedroom Home in 45 Central Across from Nike World Headquarters! - *Newer 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 45 Central neighborhood. *Walk across the street to Nike World Headquarters *Wood floors on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beaverton, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beaverton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

