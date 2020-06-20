14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking playground 24hr maintenance garage guest parking

Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Click here to watch!



In addition we have a self showing option for units that are available for immediate move in. We invite you to contact the Leasing Office to set up a self tour or click on the "Contact Property" button on our ads to send us a message and we will be in contact promptly.



Welcome to Highland Hills Apartments where we offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes at an affordable price. You will love the open remodeled floor plans and ample room sizes to fit all your needs. Roomy residential homes nestled in beautifully landscaped grounds. Highland Hills maintenance provides quick response to work order requests and onsite staff takes pride in calling this community home. Highland Hills is located on the corner of Murray Blvd with convenient access to Highway 217 yet still nestled in a neighborhood setting. You will love the close access to Cedar Hills Shopping Center with major brand stores, great restaurants, and remodeled Cinema. Easy freeway access is convenient as well for morning commutes to and from work. We look forward to having you call Highland Hills home!



Highland Hills has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Beaverton's Highland neighborhood. All units have washer/dryer and patios or decks.