Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Canyon Park

4200 SW 107th Ave · (503) 272-6174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
Raleigh Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2003 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 0B08 · Avail. now

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3504 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Canyon Park Apartments in Beaverton, OR. A place where comfort and luxury meet to create the ideal living space for you and your loved ones. Ideally located in Beaverton, our apartments give you the best of both worlds – a terrific location, close to everything you might need and your own retreat from the busy city life right in the midst of it all.

Offering a host of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR, Canyon Park has everything you need for a lavish lifestyle. All our apartment homes benefit from having their own patio or balcony, expanding the available living space. Premium fixtures and high-end finishes are present throughout our community, further enhancing your apartment living experience. Vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closets are just a few of the perks you get to enjoy at Canyon Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive rBreeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Park have any available units?
Canyon Park has 14 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Park have?
Some of Canyon Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Park currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Park is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Park offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Park offers parking.
Does Canyon Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Park have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Park has a pool.
Does Canyon Park have accessible units?
No, Canyon Park does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Park has units with dishwashers.
