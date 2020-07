Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access lobby package receiving yoga

Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for. Our apartments in Murrayhill Beaverton, OR, nestled close to Downtown Portland, offer a lifestyle of unpretentious luxury. Short term lease is also an option!



Chic decors, convenient appliances. Picture your living room—a place to unwind after a long day and spend time with your loved ones; it comes with a ceiling fan, a private patio/balcony opening to idyllic views, and wood-style flooring. The kitchen is the perfect spot to try that new recipe, especially when it features premium appliances, spacious European-style cabinets and pantries, and granite countertops. And there’s also a separate dining area, for a cozy dinner setting. The bedrooms are snug and equally inviting, and the bathrooms have a soothing garden-style tub ideal for soaking any tension away. More than this, select units also boast Sm