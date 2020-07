Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Three Bedroom!! - Be the first to live in this brand new home! This three bedroom home features upgraded tile floors throughout, espresso cabinets, quartz counters at kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a spacious loft, and so much more! Fridge, washer, dryer, and blinds to be installed. Apply online today!



(RLNE5902879)