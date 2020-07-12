/
/
/
rancho viejo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:40 PM
400 Apartments for rent in Rancho Viejo, Spring Valley, NV
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1205 sqft
Resort-style community with an oasis feel offering spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. Enjoy luxury amenities like a yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center and easy access to I-215. Upgraded options include fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7874 Barntucket Avenue
7874 Barntucket Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2993 sqft
Located in the highly desirable south west this spacious home features high ceilings, great room, large eat in kitchen, oversized granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, walk in pantry, den and 3/4 bath downstairs, 4
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077
8101 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1B 1BATH CONDO! - Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1200 Deposit: $1200 Cleaning Fee: $300.00 Key Deposit: $100.00 Application Fee: $60.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8024 Rochelle Avenue
8024 West Rochelle Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
Great two bedroom townhome with two master bedrooms. Beautiful redwood floors adorn the living spaces up and downstairs. Open living with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. One car garage with two car driveway. Fenced patio has new cover.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8101 Flamingo Road
8101 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor one bedroom in a gated community. Face a greenbelt, close to shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7885 FLAMINGO Road
7885 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BEDROOM CONDO WITH NEW PAINT AND FLOORING AND NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4372 Spruce Grove St.
4372 Spruce Grove Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1756 sqft
- (RLNE5514157)
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7987 Dorinda Avenue
7987 Dorinda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1287 sqft
OAK VILLAS - Perfectly located townhome nestled in Southwest Las Vegas. This two story townhome offers an attached garage, patio and interior laundry room. Lots of room on the inside with vaulted ceilings this property is a must see.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Viejo
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,267
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1138 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with a soaking spa, BBQ and picnic facilities, and a community terrace. Short 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1298 sqft
In addition to being close to many major shopping centers, businesses and schools, Durango Canyon offers beautiful views of the Las Vegas Strip and easy access to the 215 Beltway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Live at Rancho De Montana Apartments in Las Vegas\nWelcome home to beauty at Rancho De Montana. Our luxury apartment homes are designed with impressive amenities. We are located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Las Vegas.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,013
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8985 Via Vista Cir.
8985 Via Vista Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
8985 Via Vista Cir. Available 08/10/20 FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM UPGRADED HOME! - 3 BEDROOMS! FURNISHED! LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF A CUL-DE-SAC! LARGE DRIVEWAY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! (RLNE5326292)
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8380 Turtle Creek Circle
8380 Turtle Creek Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
4134 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom furnished home! - Outstanding house. FURNISHED. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms along with a 3 car garage. This home is located in Spanish Trails. Recently renovated and upgraded. Stainless Steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
8000 Kentshire Dr.
8000 Kentshire Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1748 sqft
Prefect Location right by DI between Buffalo & Cimarron in the Center of West Valley. Close to Park & easy for commute, a must see.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4705 Marlboro Ct
4705 Marlboro Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
Single Story in Spring Valley - This home features 3 bedrooms plus a den, granite counter tops and SS appliances in the kitchen, laminate flooring, a large covered patio in the back, and more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874836)
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3383 CLOVERDALE CT
3383 Cloverdale Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1883 sqft
3383 CLOVERDALE CT Available 08/01/20 POOL & SPA!! NEW REMODEL IN PROCESS!! CUL DE SAC LOT. 4 BED, 3 BA ONLY $2,395 - D: W ON SPRING MTN PAST BUFFALO 4 STS, R ON MERIDALE 2 STS, L ON SHOREHAM 1 ST, R ON CLOVERDALE CT.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST
4442 Collingwood Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1598 sqft
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST Available 07/15/20 *COMING SOON* SPACIOUS! 3BD 3BA 2STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY - WELCOME TO 4442 COLLINGWOOD ST! *COMING SOON* THIS GREAT 3 BED/3 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY FEATURES A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FORMAL
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8946 Goddess Court
8946 Goddess, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
Spacious Home on Cul de Sac - Cul de sac pride of ownership beams in this home- offering spacious rooms, wood blinds, kitchen counter space galore, enclosed back yard w/pool and putting green and covered patio, landscaping,- an easy commute from
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7130 WEDGEWOOD Way
7130 Wedgewood Way, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1509 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! describes this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath Single Story Home.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3355 Ceremony
3355 Ceremony Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2493 sqft
Amazing 2 story home with 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom, 3 car garage and wood/tile flooring. Featuring high ceiling, fire place, spacious open floor-plan and low maintenance landscape.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4345 Golden Ring Lane
4345 Golden Ring Lane, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1749 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This full furnished turnkey home has been remodeled recently and has new appliances and fixtures throughout. It has a modern, peaceful, and spacious design. This is a wonderful 3 BR with a loft.