rhodes ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Rhodes Ranch, Spring Valley, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
38 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
43 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
53 Units Available
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,069
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Pace
9314 West Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,393
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1223 sqft
In life and in apartments, there can only be one winner. Meet the leader of the pack. Pace, a brand-new community in south Las Vegas, shines with racing-inspired social spaces and stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1199 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,098
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,174
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Last updated January 6 at 06:52pm
6 Units Available
Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1547 sqft
Units have upgraded kitchens, butler pantry, custom cabinetry and formal dining area. Private balcony or patio. Gated access community offers pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse with media lounge. Close to shopping, schools and hospitals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9580 W Reno Ave #111 Building #3
9580 West Reno Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
951 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a gated community in SW - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a gated community in SW! Both bedrooms are oversized and separate from each other.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20
9050 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
907 sqft
Southwest Condo in a Gated Community - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 story condo on 9050 Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Stockton Kings Ct
104 Stockton Kings Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
HILLCREST - In beautiful Rhodes Ranch this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with large gourmet kitchen island opens to a great room, separate dining room and generous walk-in closets in Owner's Suite and secondary bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9752 CLIFFORD WALK Avenue
9752 Clifford Walk Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
IMMACULATE SW HOME!!Wonderful home features open & spacious living area. Bright & airy kitchen w/granite counters and upgraded appliances. Tile floors thru-out 1st floor. Nice size loft area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 BLACKSTONE RIVER
265 Blackstone River Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2071 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW 2 STORY 3 BR, 3 BA HOME IN RHODES RANCH! - Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Rent: $1795.00 Deposit: $1795.00 Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant over the age of 18.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5550 GOLDEN PALMS CT
5550 Golden Palms Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2722 sqft
STUNNING 3 BEDROOM/ 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7031 Amethyst Peak
7031 Amethyst Peak St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
2146 sqft
Brand New Three Bedroom!! - Be the first to live in this brand new home! This three bedroom home features upgraded tile floors throughout, espresso cabinets, quartz counters at kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a spacious loft, and so much more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9331 Malaya Garnet Ct
9331 Malaya Garnet Court, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1476 sqft
Two Story 3 Bedroom Home Near Mountain's Edge - Beautiful 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring separate living room/dining room with laminate floor. Kitchen and dining combo, open floor plan, and access to backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7151 S. Durango Dr., #108 - 13
7151 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
934 sqft
Beautiful Vistana Condos Guard Gated Community - Downstairs home located in Vistana Condominiums. Open floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. Bedrooms are separated by living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Dog Leg Drive
338 Dog Leg Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1829 sqft
338 Dog Leg Drive Las Vegas, NV 89148 - Rhodes Ranch 3 bedroom PLUS loft! Fully fenced yard landscaped with low maintenance artificial grass AND a huge side yard. Huge covered patio with BBQ stub. Stainless steel appliances.