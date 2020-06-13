103 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Chateau Nouveau
5 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,047
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Rhodes Ranch
15 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,189
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rhodes Ranch
46 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes-Country Club
8 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,039
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,151
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Rhodes Ranch
5 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
50 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,299
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
5 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,160
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,072
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
7 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
$
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6129 Meadowhaven
6129 Meadowhaven Ln, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1193 sqft
Must see move-in ready home. Breakfast bar in the kitchen dining area. The dining area leads to fully fenced back patio. Assigned parking with storage shed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
4556 Avery Rock
4556 Avery Rock Street, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1911 sqft
Single story 3 bedrooms & Casita w/bath! Large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinets! Large master bedroom w/ceiling fan & walk-in closet! Master Bath w/dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower! 2nd

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
8049 Dorinda Avenue
8049 Dorinda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1523 sqft
This beautiful town home is equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. This property has gorgeous wooden floor throughout the property and classic white walls.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9609 Rolling Thunder Avenue
9609 Rolling Thunder Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3178 sqft
Consider this nicely tucked away, No HOA, Southwest Development for a upgraded 3178 sq.ft. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths 2 car garage with one bedroom downstairs. Additional sun room, separate dining, breakfast area and living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146
9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer.
City Guide for Spring Valley, NV

"I love roller coasters that make my stomach drop. One ride in Las Vegas, the Big Shot, straps you into a row of seats and catapults you into the air from the top of the Stratosphere Tower - then plummets back down. I ride it over and over; it's exhilarating." (- Drew Barrymore)

Spring Valley is part of the Las Vegas township in Clark County Nevada. The population of this census designated place is 178,395 people living within a 33.4 square miles of the Nevada desert, just 2 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip! Spring Valley is actually quite new, having only been formed in 1981. This was a result of a company by the name of Pardee Homes, who bought the land occupied by the old International Stardust Raceway, for the purpose of developing a master planned community just west of the Vegas Strip in the late 1970s. By May of 1981, residents came together (the town was only 1 square mile at that point) to petition the Clark County Commission to create an unincorporated town, which it did, and now it encompasses most of the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley. Since then, Spring Valley has boomed into a thriving, densely urban area, providing a home close to where most of the residents work, on the nearby Las Vegas Strip.

This is Nevada, so let's not forget that it is intensely hot in the summers and can become quite frigid in the winters. However, the proximity to everything in Las Vegas makes ideal for anyone seeking to make the big jump into the heart of Sin City, without actually having to live in the middle of it all.

Having trouble with Craigslist Spring Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spring Valley, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

