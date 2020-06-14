Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with garage

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
43 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rhodes Ranch
45 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhodes Ranch
7 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,160
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhodes Ranch
51 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The Lakes-Country Club
9 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Rhodes Ranch
15 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,092
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Lakes-Country Club
17 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,039
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Rhodes Ranch
5 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
8049 Dorinda Avenue
8049 Dorinda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1523 sqft
This beautiful town home is equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. This property has gorgeous wooden floor throughout the property and classic white walls.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7152 Plushstone
7152 Plushstone Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1358 sqft
Super clean, move-in ready home around the corner from Wet-and-Wild. Easy access to shopping and 215. Private back yard. Freshly painted and ready for you to call home! Please be sure to see the 3D virtual tour. Apply today, move in tomorrow!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108
5250 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Second Story 2 Bed Condo w/ Attached Garage - Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo with attached full sized two car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
8521 Heather Downs Dr
8521 Heather Downs Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1734 sqft
8521 Heather Downs Dr Available 07/09/20 UPGRADED TOWNHOME IN SPANISH TRAIL - 2 BEDROOM + DEN, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5229 Misty Morning Dr.
5229 Misty Morning Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2481 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 4 BEDS,3 BATHS ,3 CAR GARAGE HOUSE - Fully furnished deam house No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638847)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3743 Lone Mesa Drive
3743 Lone Mesa Drive, Spring Valley, NV
7 Bedrooms
$3,599
4658 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 7bdrm 4.5 ba home in SW Area - Wont be available long!!! - Large Amazing Home Located In The Southwest! Home Features 7 Bedrooms, 4.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9050 Tropicana Ave., Unit #1083
9050 West Tropicana Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location - 2 bedroom + 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6777 Quinella Drive
6777 Quinella Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1853 sqft
6777 Quinella Drive Available 07/01/20 Spring Valley 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with a three car garage on a corner lot. Second bathroom fully updated..Very well maintained home..Must see to appreciate. Apply online at www.
City Guide for Spring Valley, NV

"I love roller coasters that make my stomach drop. One ride in Las Vegas, the Big Shot, straps you into a row of seats and catapults you into the air from the top of the Stratosphere Tower - then plummets back down. I ride it over and over; it's exhilarating." (- Drew Barrymore)

Spring Valley is part of the Las Vegas township in Clark County Nevada. The population of this census designated place is 178,395 people living within a 33.4 square miles of the Nevada desert, just 2 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip! Spring Valley is actually quite new, having only been formed in 1981. This was a result of a company by the name of Pardee Homes, who bought the land occupied by the old International Stardust Raceway, for the purpose of developing a master planned community just west of the Vegas Strip in the late 1970s. By May of 1981, residents came together (the town was only 1 square mile at that point) to petition the Clark County Commission to create an unincorporated town, which it did, and now it encompasses most of the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley. Since then, Spring Valley has boomed into a thriving, densely urban area, providing a home close to where most of the residents work, on the nearby Las Vegas Strip.

This is Nevada, so let's not forget that it is intensely hot in the summers and can become quite frigid in the winters. However, the proximity to everything in Las Vegas makes ideal for anyone seeking to make the big jump into the heart of Sin City, without actually having to live in the middle of it all.

Having trouble with Craigslist Spring Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Valley, NV

Spring Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

