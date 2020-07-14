All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like Viviani.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
Viviani
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

Viviani

9625 W Russell Rd · (702) 766-5390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Rhodes Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2145 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2073 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 1147 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Viviani.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 waiver or $500 Refundable depoist
Move-in Fees: $350 Redecorating fee/ Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: Small pet fee is $350 and Large pet fee is $450
limit: 2
rent: Small $30 and large $40
restrictions: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher and Chow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Viviani have any available units?
Viviani has 6 units available starting at $1,137 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Viviani have?
Some of Viviani's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Viviani currently offering any rent specials?
Viviani is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Viviani pet-friendly?
Yes, Viviani is pet friendly.
Does Viviani offer parking?
Yes, Viviani offers parking.
Does Viviani have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Viviani offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Viviani have a pool?
Yes, Viviani has a pool.
Does Viviani have accessible units?
Yes, Viviani has accessible units.
Does Viviani have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Viviani has units with dishwashers.
Does Viviani have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Viviani has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Viviani?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
Solana
8960 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Pool
Spring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity