Lease Length: 2-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 waiver or $500 Refundable depoist
Move-in Fees: $350 Redecorating fee/ Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: Small pet fee is $350 and Large pet fee is $450
limit: 2
rent: Small $30 and large $40
restrictions: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher and Chow