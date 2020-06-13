251 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
"I love roller coasters that make my stomach drop. One ride in Las Vegas, the Big Shot, straps you into a row of seats and catapults you into the air from the top of the Stratosphere Tower - then plummets back down. I ride it over and over; it's exhilarating." (- Drew Barrymore)
Spring Valley is part of the Las Vegas township in Clark County Nevada. The population of this census designated place is 178,395 people living within a 33.4 square miles of the Nevada desert, just 2 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip! Spring Valley is actually quite new, having only been formed in 1981. This was a result of a company by the name of Pardee Homes, who bought the land occupied by the old International Stardust Raceway, for the purpose of developing a master planned community just west of the Vegas Strip in the late 1970s. By May of 1981, residents came together (the town was only 1 square mile at that point) to petition the Clark County Commission to create an unincorporated town, which it did, and now it encompasses most of the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley. Since then, Spring Valley has boomed into a thriving, densely urban area, providing a home close to where most of the residents work, on the nearby Las Vegas Strip.
This is Nevada, so let's not forget that it is intensely hot in the summers and can become quite frigid in the winters. However, the proximity to everything in Las Vegas makes ideal for anyone seeking to make the big jump into the heart of Sin City, without actually having to live in the middle of it all.
Having trouble with Craigslist Spring Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Spring Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.