251 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV

Finding an apartment in Spring Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
8521 Heather Downs Dr
8521 Heather Downs Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1734 sqft
8521 Heather Downs Dr Available 07/09/20 UPGRADED TOWNHOME IN SPANISH TRAIL - 2 BEDROOM + DEN, 2.

1 Unit Available
6777 Quinella Drive
6777 Quinella Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1853 sqft
6777 Quinella Drive Available 07/01/20 Spring Valley 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with a three car garage on a corner lot. Second bathroom fully updated..Very well maintained home..Must see to appreciate. Apply online at www.

Valley West
1 Unit Available
3983 TIRANA WAY
3983 Tirana Way, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1916 sqft
LARGE TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL,TENNIS AND SPA. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM & 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND PLENTY OF SPACE.

Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
4400 S Jones Blvd #1065
4400 South Jones Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Borgata Condo Community - One Bedroom - Open One Bedroom Floor plan with a Family Room and Dining Area. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Appliances. Red Oak Cabinets with a Built in Wine Rack. Upgraded flooring.

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
466 Center Green Dr
466 Center Green Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2667 sqft
2 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH COMMUNITY - NICE 2 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH COMMUNITY * FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AN WITH OPEN LAYOUT, WHITE CABINET KITCHEN, AND FORMAL DINING ROOM * LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SIZABLE LOFT UPSTAIRS!

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
6312 Yampa River Way
6312 Yampa River Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1364 sqft
6312 Yampa River - GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION. SPACIOUS AND NICE LAYOUT. COME TAKE A LOOK TODAY! (RLNE3659345)

1 Unit Available
5155 W TROPICANA AVE #2025
5155 West Tropicana Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
^^COMING SOON^^ 1 BED 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN POPULAR LOCATION! - SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION. **AVAILABLE 06-03-2020** 1 BED / 1 BATH UPSTAIRS CONDO 774 SQ FT W PRIVATE BALCONY IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 Unit Available
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212
8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1904 sqft
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd.

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
41 Chateau Whistler Ct
41 Chateau Whistler Court, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3433 sqft
5 BDR HOUSE IN RHODES RANCH W/ GOLF COURSE VIEW!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN RHODES RANCH GATED COMMUNITY, 5 BEDS 4 BATH.

Sovana
1 Unit Available
7216 Deer View Court
7216 Deer View Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2036 sqft
4 BED 3 BATH HOUSE IN SPRING VALLEY WITH NO HOA, NEWLY UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS!! - NEWLY REMOLDED KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS !!!! Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Rent: $1795 Deposit: $1795 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300 Key Deposit:

1 Unit Available
3554 HARBOR TIDES ST
3554 Harbor Tides Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOUSE, LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY, SPRING VALLEY AREA 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES INCLUDED, DESERT LANDSCAPING, COMMUNITY POOL, COMMUNITY GYM. - Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Rent: $1450.00 Deposit: $1450.

1 Unit Available
4830 Nara Vista #203
4830 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
884 sqft
Cozy Condo In Beautiful Community with a Pool. - Quaint 2bd, 2ba, condo located on the second floor not far from community pool. Carpet, tile and wood flooring, open concept, balcony, nice size bedrooms.

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9592 Delivery Ave,
9592 Delivery Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1672 sqft
Southwest Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + LOFT! - From the moment you drive through community and up to this house, everything is simply gorgeous.

1 Unit Available
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST
4442 Collingwood Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1598 sqft
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* SPACIOUS! 3BD 3BA 2STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY - WELCOME TO 4442 COLLINGWOOD ST! *COMING SOON* THIS GREAT 3 BED/3 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY FEATURES A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FORMAL

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
8714 Rio Andir
8714 Rio Andir Ave, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2469 sqft
Beautiful brand 4 Bedroom house just built with a loft AND den. Large open living room combo. The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots cabinet space, built in microwave and recess lighting. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
5008 S Rainbow Boulevard
5008 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
907 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful - just renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Vizcaya. This home has all new beautiful wood laminate flooring, counters redone, and newer appliances.

1 Unit Available
3189 Pampas Pl.
3189 Pampas Place, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2163 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished.

1 Unit Available
7273 Summer Grove
7273 Summer Grove Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2642 sqft
Clean, spacious home in convenient, southwest location. Good rooms count, 5 bedrooms plus loft, 3 1/2 baths. Great Room floor plan, living room opens up to kitchen/dining area. Kitchen has island, brkfast bar, granite counters.

1 Unit Available
8102 WATAUGA Avenue
8102 Watauga Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 Unit Available
5155 Tropicana
5155 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1063 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION *CLOSE TO LAS VEGAS BLVD AND NEW RAIDERS STADIUM * BOTH BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATHS AND UPGRADED FLOORING* OPEN LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY ADJACENT TO DINING ROOM * WELL KEPT GATED

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
244 Dog Leg
244 Dog Leg Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1829 sqft
Popular Two-Story layout in fabulous Rhodes Ranch.

1 Unit Available
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136
7255 West Sunset Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,800
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio.

Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
5273 INDIAN RIVER Drive
5273 Indian River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Guard gated community less than 3 miles from The Strip. Community pool, spa, exercise, tennis & more! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Pets add additional $50/mo to rent.

Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd.
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2477 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area - Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area.
City Guide for Spring Valley, NV

"I love roller coasters that make my stomach drop. One ride in Las Vegas, the Big Shot, straps you into a row of seats and catapults you into the air from the top of the Stratosphere Tower - then plummets back down. I ride it over and over; it's exhilarating." (- Drew Barrymore)

Spring Valley is part of the Las Vegas township in Clark County Nevada. The population of this census designated place is 178,395 people living within a 33.4 square miles of the Nevada desert, just 2 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip! Spring Valley is actually quite new, having only been formed in 1981. This was a result of a company by the name of Pardee Homes, who bought the land occupied by the old International Stardust Raceway, for the purpose of developing a master planned community just west of the Vegas Strip in the late 1970s. By May of 1981, residents came together (the town was only 1 square mile at that point) to petition the Clark County Commission to create an unincorporated town, which it did, and now it encompasses most of the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley. Since then, Spring Valley has boomed into a thriving, densely urban area, providing a home close to where most of the residents work, on the nearby Las Vegas Strip.

This is Nevada, so let's not forget that it is intensely hot in the summers and can become quite frigid in the winters. However, the proximity to everything in Las Vegas makes ideal for anyone seeking to make the big jump into the heart of Sin City, without actually having to live in the middle of it all.

Having trouble with Craigslist Spring Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spring Valley, NV

Finding an apartment in Spring Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

