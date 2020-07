Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving accessible bike storage courtyard dog park e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal

The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin. Coupled with convenient access to Spring Valley's most coveted restaurants and shopping, The Gramercy Residences makes for an ideal location in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Located a short 20 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, residents can enjoy the peace and quiet of home while being a short drive away from boutique dining experiences and exciting nightlife.