Apartment List
/
NV
/
spring valley
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with pool

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
43 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
26 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,283
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
29 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,069
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
41 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,199
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,205
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
The Lakes-Country Club
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
The Lakes-Country Club
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,154
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,013
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,098
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,174
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,314
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sovana
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20
9050 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
907 sqft
Southwest Condo in a Gated Community - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 story condo on 9050 Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5055 W. Hacienda Ave #2174 Bldg. 12
5055 West Hacienda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! - BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! SECOND STORY UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA AND GYM. UPGRADED UNIT WITH CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE.

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with Parking
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Valley Furnished ApartmentsSpring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada