apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with pool
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
43 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
26 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,283
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
29 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,069
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
41 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,199
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,205
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
The Lakes-Country Club
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
The Lakes-Country Club
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,154
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,013
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,098
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,174
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,314
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sovana
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20
9050 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
907 sqft
Southwest Condo in a Gated Community - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 story condo on 9050 Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5055 W. Hacienda Ave #2174 Bldg. 12
5055 West Hacienda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! - BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! SECOND STORY UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA AND GYM. UPGRADED UNIT WITH CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE.
