lake havasu city
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
83 Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ📍
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
261 Cottonwood Drive
261 Cottonwood Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
Nice, clean, 3 Bed bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex walking distance to downtown. Tile floors, new paint and fenced backyard. This duplex is located in a nice, quiet residential area close to the church and about a mile from the lake. Washer / Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102
2871 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term Condo - Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath fully , 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6 unit
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
2710 Honeybear Dr Available 07/01/20 Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
242 Mulberry Avenue
242 Mulberry Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Pool Home - *Central Location *Solar Included w/$200 Electricity Credit *Pool and Spa (RLNE5765201)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Beefeater Dr
1435 Beefeater Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
Fully Furnished Long Term - Furnished Home. Close to shopping and the Lake. Easy access to highway 95.Quiet street with fully furnished amenities. No pets. Includes Internet. Water and electric billed for usage each month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1301 sqft
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Swanson Ave. Unit 7-3
1700 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Summer Furnished Condo - Available now through October 2020. Condo with community pool and spa. Upstairs unit over looking pool. Close to town. In unit washer and dryer. Includes $100 of electric and basic TV service. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Mohican Dr
725 Mohican Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental - Ready to rent in June or winter season 2020-2021 with 4 month minimum Available Long & Short Term. Located on south side of town.2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with one garage space. No pets Ask for Stacy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1425 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Manzanita Dr
610 Manzanita Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1693 sqft
Winter Furnished Pool & Spa Home - Pool and spa winter rental available for 4 months. Propane heater for spa at tenants expense.Tile floors, Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus family room. Includes first $100 of electric & water.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3743 Mission Dr. S
3743 Mission Drive South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
865 Desert View Dr
865 Desert View Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1721 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Available Nov-April. Requires 4 month lease. Custom built home with split floor plan. New appliances and new furniture. Includes first $100 water and electric each month, and internet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2085 Mesquite Ave #42
2085 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
980 sqft
2085 Mesquite Ave #42 Available 10/01/20 Furnished Winter Condo - Condo- Winter Furnished- Available winter 2020-2021 season, 4 month minimum upstairs unit, community pool & spa. Close to down town. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2094 Mesquite Ave # 212
2094 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
677 sqft
Furnished Short Term Condo - Fully furnished condo. This is a lovely 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with a 1 car underground parking. This unit is close to shopping and the hot spots on McCulloch! Walking distance to local parks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2678 Daytona Ave
2678 Daytona Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1697 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Fully furnished Winter rental! Available starting in November! 4 month minimum. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Acoma Blvd S #21
420 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Sonrisa Condo Available Long Through December - Sonrisa Condo fully furnished ready to rent long term. Community pool,spa. Located on golf course 2 levels upper level has bedrooms and bathrooms. Lower level has half bath for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 Ramrod Lane
3153 Ramrod Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Short term furnished rental - Summer rental available Mid April -Dec. No pets, fully furnished, observation deck, covered patio, no pets, ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4821014)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Havasu City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Havasu City from include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Kingman, and Desert Hills.