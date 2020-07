Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly hot tub internet access

Enjoy true luxury living at Solana Apartment Homes in Southwest Las Vegas! This lifestyle enhancing community features modern design and offers outstanding amenities including a resort-style pool, the W Lounge, a well-equipped onsite fitness center, and so much more. The neighborhood is exceptionally well located near excellent retail centers, parks and schools and offers super convenient freeway access. Solana Apartment Homes is professionally managed by FPI.

