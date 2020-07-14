Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350-$450
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Garage: $125
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.