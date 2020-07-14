All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

San Croix

Open Now until 5pm
8000 Spring Mountain Rd · (702) 766-0516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1061 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,012

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 2028 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,186

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2079 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,284

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 2097 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,284

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 1034 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,373

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2042 · Avail. now

$1,722

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Croix.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350-$450
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Garage: $125
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Croix have any available units?
San Croix has 7 units available starting at $1,012 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does San Croix have?
Some of San Croix's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Croix currently offering any rent specials?
San Croix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Croix pet-friendly?
Yes, San Croix is pet friendly.
Does San Croix offer parking?
Yes, San Croix offers parking.
Does San Croix have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Croix offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Croix have a pool?
Yes, San Croix has a pool.
Does San Croix have accessible units?
Yes, San Croix has accessible units.
Does San Croix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Croix has units with dishwashers.
Does San Croix have units with air conditioning?
No, San Croix does not have units with air conditioning.
