2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
298 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5633 Ritter Lane
5633 Ritter Lane, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
CUTE 1,089 SQ FT TPOWNHOUSE, LOCATED S/W. 2 BEDRM, 2 BTHRM, 1 CAR GARAGE - CUTE 1,089 SQ. FT TOWNHOUSE HAS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM. LOCATED IN SW AREA, NEAR PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING. NEAR THE 215 AND THE LAS VEGAS STRIP. Head W.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108
5250 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Great Second Story 2 Bed Condo w/ Attached Garage - Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo with attached full sized two car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8000 W Badura Ave #1061 Building #10
8000 West Badura Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
2 bed 2 bath downstairs unit in gated southwest community - 2 bed 2 bath downstairs unit in gated southwest community! Very convenient location (RLNE5702151)
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020
7400 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
951 sqft
Altair Condo - Property Id: 179507 Beautiful 1st floor, totally furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a quiet gated secure community with resort style pool and jacuzzi. Fully equipped kitchen and all linens and towels supplied.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214
9070 Spring Mountain Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1072 sqft
Charming second floor two master bedroom condo with private entry - This charming two master bedroom two bath condo has two master suites! Located on the second floor with a private entry and balcony, a large warm living space with a fireplace
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3555 Meridale Dr. #2161 Bldg 40
3555 Meridale Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1405 sqft
- (RLNE5397128)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9050 Tropicana Ave., Unit #1083
9050 West Tropicana Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1499 sqft
Great Location - 2 bedroom + 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
6312 Yampa River Way
6312 Yampa River Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1364 sqft
6312 Yampa River - GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION. SPACIOUS AND NICE LAYOUT. COME TAKE A LOOK TODAY! (RLNE3659345)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sovana
1 Unit Available
8555 W. Russell Rd #2093
8555 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
8555 W.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
9325 DESERT INN Road
9325 West Desert Inn Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
923 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED GORGEOUS condo in the Regency at the lakes! First floor; split DUAL master bedrooms & 2 bath floor plan! Custom & mirrored closets in both bedrooms; upgraded appliances including microwave, STUNNING WOODLIKE FLOORING tile flooring
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
5525 West Flamingo Road
5525 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1135 sqft
central location with 2 full baths, 2 balconies, 2 way gas fireplace; new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new blinds.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2673 Red Rock
2673 Red Rock Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
Adorable 2nd Floor Condo! Large kitchen with Breakfast Bar! Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace and Wet Bar! 2 Master Bedrooms with Baths Walk in closets! 2 Extra Large Walk out Patios from Living Room and Master Bedroom! Swimming Pool,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146
9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
934 sqft
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9050 West WARM SPRINGS Road
9050 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
907 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT OVERLOOKING POOL AND STEPS AWAY FROM COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE! SLATE FLOORING IN L/R, DINING & KITCHEN, BEDROOMS WITH CARPET. OPEN FLOORPLAN! KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND OPEN TO LIVING ROOM.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7151 South DURANGO Drive
7151 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
906 sqft
Downstairs home located in Vistana Condominiums. Open floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. Bedrooms are separated by living area. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Separate laundry room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
5146 S Jones Blvd Unit #104
5146 S Jones Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY, NEW PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FULLS SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, ALL APPLIANCES, PRIVATE PATIO
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7107 Durango Boulevard
7107 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
929 sqft
Nice 1st floor unit, located in VISTANA GUARD GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious unit features open living area with gas fireplace. Roomy kitchen w/breakfast bar & all appliances. Separate laundry room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5155 Tropicana
5155 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1063 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION *CLOSE TO LAS VEGAS BLVD AND NEW RAIDERS STADIUM * BOTH BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATHS AND UPGRADED FLOORING* OPEN LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY ADJACENT TO DINING ROOM * WELL KEPT GATED
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
83 CORA HILLS Court
83 Cora Hills Court, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1967 sqft
HARD TO FIND SINGLE STORY HOME IN RHODES RANCH COUNTRY CLUB. 3RD BEDROOM USED AS AN OFFICE WITH DOUBLE DOORS. The community has everything you need. Pools, Spa, Workout room, tennis, golf and more. this is a must see.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5225 Reno
5225 W Reno Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1070 sqft
GATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO JUST A FEW MILES FROM THE STRIP W/REMODELED HIGH END KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GLASS BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING AREA. BALCONY OFF THE DINING AREA W/MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4418 FLAMING RIDGE Trail
4418 Flaming Ridge Trail, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1254 sqft
Nice Single Story in popular southwest, 2 beds, with den (den can be used as a 3rd room)., 2 car garage. All appliances included, Master has walk-in closet. Desert Landscaping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5615 Ritter
5615 Ritter Lane, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1089 sqft
Convenience location, near Strip & Freeway. Hard to find a one bedroom down stair, up stair master bed & one den.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4884 Nara Vista
4884 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
884 sqft
Fully remodeled condo in Spring Valley. Fresh modern look with new floors, fresh paint, new bathrooms, new cabinets, new lighting, new kitchen appliances, and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5925 Laredo
5925 Laredo Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1189 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, GREAT UNIT TOTAL REMODELED 2 BEDR. 2 BATH TOWNHOME, NEW APPLIANCES, NOOOO CARPET, TILES THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DARK CABINETS, WOODFLOORING UPSTAIRS SPACIOUS COURTYARD.
