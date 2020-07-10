/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 10 2020
255 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bella Vita
4400 S. Jones #1135 building 28
4400 South Jones Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
947 sqft
Borgata Condominium/Downstairs Two Bedroom Unit - Nicely upgraded two bedroom/two bathroom unit with custom cabinets, granite, wood blinds throughout, walk in shower in master, all appliances and facing the greenbelt. The complex is 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3560 JUDAH WAY
3560 Judah Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
3560 JUDAH WAY Available 09/10/20 MORNING STAR SUBDIVISION! SINGLE STORY TOWNHOME! - NEARLY 1500 SQ.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
265 BLACKSTONE RIVER
265 Blackstone River Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2071 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW 2 STORY 3 BR, 3 BA HOME IN RHODES RANCH! - Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Rent: $1795.00 Deposit: $1795.00 Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3383 CLOVERDALE CT
3383 Cloverdale Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1883 sqft
3383 CLOVERDALE CT Available 08/01/20 POOL & SPA!! NEW REMODEL IN PROCESS!! CUL DE SAC LOT. 4 BED, 3 BA ONLY $2,395 - D: W ON SPRING MTN PAST BUFFALO 4 STS, R ON MERIDALE 2 STS, L ON SHOREHAM 1 ST, R ON CLOVERDALE CT.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5050 S Rainbow Boulevard
5050 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
949 sqft
Available by 8/1 beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath home in gated well kept Vizcaya. Home opens to a community pool and spa. Home recently upgraded to all tile floors and with new paint. Kitchen is open concept to dining and living area.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7031 Amethyst Peak
7031 Amethyst Peak St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
2146 sqft
Brand New Three Bedroom!! - Be the first to live in this brand new home! This three bedroom home features upgraded tile floors throughout, espresso cabinets, quartz counters at kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a spacious loft, and so much more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
9331 Malaya Garnet Ct
9331 Malaya Garnet Court, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1476 sqft
Two Story 3 Bedroom Home Near Mountain's Edge - Beautiful 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring separate living room/dining room with laminate floor. Kitchen and dining combo, open floor plan, and access to backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7151 S. Durango Dr., #108 - 13
7151 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
962 sqft
Beautiful Vistana Condos Guard Gated Community - Downstairs home located in Vistana Condominiums. Open floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. Bedrooms are separated by living area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sovana
6160 Rumrill St #227
6160 Rumrill Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6160 Rumrill St #227 Available 07/15/20 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS - CONDO LOCATED WITHIN CIMARRON HILLS GATED COMMUNITY* 2 BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS* KITCHEN BREAKFAST BAR + LAMINATE COUNTERTOP* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* COMMUNITY
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
338 Dog Leg Drive
338 Dog Leg Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1829 sqft
338 Dog Leg Drive Las Vegas, NV 89148 - Rhodes Ranch 3 bedroom PLUS loft! Fully fenced yard landscaped with low maintenance artificial grass AND a huge side yard. Huge covered patio with BBQ stub. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7139 S Durango Dr #310
7139 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
953 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo At Vistana! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on 3rd Floor | Laminate Flooring Thru Out With Ceramic Tile In Kitchen And Bathrooms | Living Room Has A Fireplace And Balcony | Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances |
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Viejo
8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077
8101 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1B 1BATH CONDO! - Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1200 Deposit: $1200 Cleaning Fee: $300.00 Key Deposit: $100.00 Application Fee: $60.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chateau Nouveau
9462 Castillana Ct
9462 Castillana Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3578 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS SOUTHWEST HOME W/ POOL & RV PARKING - SPACIOUS HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY W/ COMMUNITY TENNIS & PLAYGROUNDS* FRONT DOOR OPENS TO SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN W/ STAMPED CONCRETE FLOORS THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS* CUL DE SAC* ISLAND KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE*
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7173 S. Durango Unit 312 Bld 18
7173 South Durango Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1437 sqft
Spacious furnished 3 bedroom top floor condo! - Wow! Spacious furnished 3 bedroom top floor condo! Guard gated with Pool, Spa, Fitness center, tennis courts, resort style living with shopping nearby.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I
3450 Erva Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
882 sqft
1st floor unit! - 2 bedrooms + 2 full baths. All appliances included. Upgraded Granite counters, Cappuccino stained cabinetry & new light fixtures throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
9719 Geiger Peak Court
9719 Geiger Peak Court, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avail Approx 7/31 ***** Renters Warehouse presents this Amazing southwest home with great proximity to golf, shopping, schools, parks and freeway access. In a gated community with a community pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
369 DOG LEG Drive
369 Dog Leg Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2251 sqft
It's a nice house with 4 bedrooms in Rhodes Ranch community, exercise room, golf course community, tennis court, pool, spa and play ground.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3189 Pampas Pl.
3189 Pampas Place, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2163 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3545 Moraga Drive
3545 Moraga Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Near Spring Mountain & Rainbow*All Tile Flooring & Neutral Paint Throughout*Separate Living Room w/Fireplace*Large Center Island in Kitchen Opens to Dining Area & Large Family Room*Master Bedroom w/Personal Bathroom & Separate Entry
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5155 Tropicana
5155 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1063 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION *CLOSE TO LAS VEGAS BLVD AND NEW RAIDERS STADIUM * BOTH BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATHS AND UPGRADED FLOORING* OPEN LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY ADJACENT TO DINING ROOM * WELL KEPT GATED
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136
7255 West Sunset Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,800
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd.
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2477 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area - Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
30 Laying Up Ct. - C1
30 Laying up Court, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2891 sqft
30 Laying Up Court - Amazing 5 bed home in guard gated Rhodes Ranch - LOVELY, IMMACULATE HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES!! CORNER LOT, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE BACK SPLASH, WALK IN PANTRY, BIG ISLAND, TILE FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY RM AND MBR, HOME OFFERS
1 of 19
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
385 Dog Leg Dr
385 Dog Leg Dr, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1714 sqft
385 Dog Leg Dr - THIS 2 STORY HOUSE IS LOCATED INSIDE RHODES RANCH, HAS 3 BEDROOMS, A TOTAL OF 3 BATHROOMS, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, GOLF COURSE, EXERCISE ROOM, AND GUARD GATE. EASY ACCESS TO 215 FREEWAY AND SHOPPING AREAS.
